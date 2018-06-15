One of two towns on the Arizona-Utah state line that was found to have discriminated against people who weren't members of a polygamous sect has dropped its appeal in the case
PHOENIX (AP) — One of two towns on the Arizona-Utah state line that was found to have discriminated against people who weren’t members of a polygamous sect has dropped its appeal in the case.
The southern Utah town of Hildale withdrew its appeal of the overhaul that requires a top police official to be supervised, training for officers and other changes.
Neighboring Colorado City, Arizona, is still pressing ahead with the appeal.
The withdrawal comes after Hildale experienced mass resignations earlier this year when a new mayor took office.
Hildale Mayor Donia Jessop became the first non-member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to hold the seat.
Sect members who were town employees and served on the town council have since resigned.
Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://bit.ly/2GGWEPO.