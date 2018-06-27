EUREKA, Kan. (AP) — The governor has declared an emergency after eight people were injured when a tornado slammed into a small town in eastern Kansas.
The tornado touched down Tuesday night in the Greenwood County town of Eureka, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Wichita. Greenwood County Emergency Management said on Twitter that the community of about 2,400 people took a “direct hit.”
Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of disaster emergency in the county about an hour after the storm hit.
Kansas Adjutant General’s Office spokeswoman Jane Welch says the high school, along with several homes and businesses were damaged. Assessments of the damage are underway. Welch says she didn’t know how seriously the eight victims were hurt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
A shelter has been set up at a church for displaced residents.