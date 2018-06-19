The National Weather Service confirms no one was injured when a weak tornado briefly touched down in southwest Mississippi on Monday.

A preliminary survey on Tuesday shows a twister with top winds of 70 mph (115 kph) struck near Brookhaven just before 3 p.m. during a thunderstorm. The tornado, rated EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled for two-thirds of a mile (1 kilometer) (2.75 kilometers), lifting off four minutes later. The path’s was as wide as 25 yards (25 meters).

The twister damaged trees, ripped sheet metal roofs off two barns and lightly damaged the roofs of two houses.