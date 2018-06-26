CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Southwestern Idaho officials have identified a 21-month-old boy who died after falling into a canal near Kuna.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday says the child has been identified as Spencer Arnold of Woods Cross, Utah.

The sheriff’s office says the child and his parents were visiting family when the accident occurred on Monday.

Investigators say the toddler was playing in a fenced yard with other children but somehow got out of the yard and fell into the Mora Canal.