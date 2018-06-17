Police say a 2-year-old has suffered serious injuries in a fall from a window at a Massachusetts home

FRANKLIN, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old has suffered serious injuries in a fall from a window at a home in Massachusetts.

Authorities were called to the scene in Franklin around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the child sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

An investigation into the child’s fall is ongoing.