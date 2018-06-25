CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a 21-month-old boy has died after being found in a canal near Kuna.
According to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was reported missing early Monday morning and a search commenced to find him
The child was soon found in the Mora Canal near the house. Emergency responders pulled him out of the water and took him to a Nampa hospital by ambulance. The child, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a drowning.
