CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a 21-month-old boy has died after being found in a canal near Kuna.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the toddler was reported missing early Monday morning and a search commenced to find him

The child was soon found in the Mora Canal near the house. Emergency responders pulled him out of the water and took him to a Nampa hospital by ambulance. The child, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a drowning.