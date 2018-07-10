PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Elmer Emmons heard what sounded like a tree limb striking the roof of the Pendleton home he’s renting.

He thought his grandkids might have knocked something over. He returned to sleep.

The East Oregonian newspaper reports Emmons later discovered a large tire had crashed through the roof.

The house is about 100 feet from Interstate 84, where a crash had occurred. But the house isn’t visible from the freeway and the tire had to careen over a hill, over two wire fences and through a tree to land in the attic.

Emmons is renting the place because his own house caught fire.

Emmons says people are telling he’s been having some bad luck. He disagrees, saying: “I’m having some good luck. We’ve had two catastrophes and no one is hurt.”

___

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com