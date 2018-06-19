A Tennessee man has been convicted of taking $178,000 from a trust account and using some of it to pay for baseball fantasy camp.

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted of taking $178,000 from a trust account and using some of it to pay for baseball fantasy camp.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson says 42-year-old Brian Black was found guilty of embezzlement on Friday. He faces up to 90 years in prison at sentencing Sept. 18.

Black had been appointed trustee for the Oleen H. Fewell estate. Prosecutors said the fund was set up for Fewell’s daughter. However, Black took funds for his personal use, writing more than $70,000 in checks to himself. Prosecutors said he spent almost $6,000 to attend the St. Louis Cardinals’ fantasy camp in Florida. He also used more than $12,000 to buy items for his home in Dyersburg.

Black was the former 911 director for Crockett County.