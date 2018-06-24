WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A teen who was the only student to walk out of his North Carolina high school during a national protest of gun violence is one of six who will share BET’s Humanitarian Award.

The award typically goes to one person. But this year, the network is honoring six people, whom it calls “humanitarian heroes.”

Among them is 16-year-old Justin Blackman, the only student to walk out of Wilson Preparatory Academy on March 14. Students across the country walked out of classes that day, one month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

When students left classes April 20 to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings, Blackman shared a photo showing dozens standing with him.

Blackman will receive his award Sunday.