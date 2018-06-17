Police say a 17-year-old boy has been shot twice in the head in Philadelphia and hospitalized in critical condition
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been shot twice in the head in Philadelphia and hospitalized in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in North Philadelphia near a community center.
Police say the teen was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when a gunman opened fire.
Officers have transported the teen to Temple University Hospital for treatment.
Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Llewellyn tells WPVI-TV at least two vehicles at the scene were left with bullet holes after the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing, and there have been no arrests.