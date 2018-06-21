BETHEL PARK, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Pittsburgh teen was sucked into a drainage pipe during a powerful storm that dumped nearly 4 inches of rain, but he miraculously popped out the other end of it with only bumps and bruises.
WPXI-TV reports Ben Smith was helping clear debris from outside neighbors’ houses as floodwaters raged in the Bethel Park neighborhood Wednesday night. His foot slipped, and he was sucked into the drain.
Neighbors say they saw him go under and panicked. But almost immediately, he emerged across the street.
The Eagle Scout says he assessed his condition to make sure nothing was broken. He says people came up to him saying someone fell in the drainpipe. He told them, “That’s me.”
The powerful floodwaters in western Pennsylvania swept away one woman, killing her.
___
Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com