Authorities in central Utah say a 16-year-old girl is dead after falling from a waterfall in a canyon

SANTAQUIN, Utah (AP) — Authorities in central Utah say a 16-year-old girl is dead after falling from a waterfall in a canyon.

Utah County sheriff’s office Sgt. Spencer Cannon says the teen fell approximately 60 feet Monday morning about 4 miles into Santaquin Canyon.

He says emergency crews responded to the scene after the girl’s father reported the fall. Cannon says crews reached the teen and performed CPR, but were unable to revive her.

The girl’s name and details about the circumstances surrounding the fall were not immediately released.