BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Louisiana House’s tax committee have advanced three sales tax proposals to lessen state budget cuts that hit in fewer than two weeks.

Action Wednesday from the Ways and Means Committee keeps negotiations ongoing in the special session that must end June 27.

It remains unclear whether any tax bill can win enough support from Democrats and Republicans on the House floor to reach the two-thirds vote needed.

Lawmakers on the majority-GOP committee rejected the favored sales tax approach of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

They advanced measures to renew part of a 1 percent sales tax expiring July 1. One proposal would renew 0.33 percent of the tax, while another would renew 0.4 percent. A third measure renews half the tax and scales it down over time.