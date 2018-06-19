A northwestern Pennsylvania police officer has been found guilty in a drunken driving crash that killed another driver

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A northwestern Pennsylvania police officer has been convicted on all charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in a fatal off-duty crash last year.

The Erie Times-News reports that jurors deliberated for two hours Monday before convicting 47-year-old Erie officer Cheryl Frey in the February 2017 crash on Route 99 in McKean Township that killed 57-year-old Wade Schulze.

Frey, who earlier this year withdrew from a plea deal, faces a mandatory minimum three-year term when she is sentenced Aug. 1.

Investigators say suspended officer’s blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when she crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Schulze’s vehicle and killing him.

Frey’s attorney, Andrew Sisinni, argued that the other driver played a significant role in the crash. Sisinni declined comment after the verdict.

