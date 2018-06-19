Florida authorities are searching for two suspects after an injured alligator was dumped in a Wawa store
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are searching for two suspects after an injured alligator was dumped in a Wawa store.
The Bradenton Herald quotes Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow as saying the department was alerted to the alligator around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Bristow says the department was told two people had dropped off a three-foot (1-meter) alligator at the Lakewood Ranch convenience store.
Deputies alerted the Fish and Wildlife Commission, which sent a trapper who removed the gator.
Information from: The Bradenton (Fla.) Herald , http://www.bradenton.com