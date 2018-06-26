CHICAGO (AP) — A 67-year-old Florida man has been arrested in the theft of $170,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store.
Chicago police say Tamaz Hubel of Sunny Island, Florida, was taken into custody Sunday while trying to board a plane to France from Miami-Dade International Airport. Police say he’s being held in Florida pending his extradition to Illinois.
Authorities say the theft occurred June 6 at a store in downtown Chicago’s “Jeweler’s Row.” They say Hubel was able to “conceal and remove” two diamonds.
Chicago detectives identified Hubel and began tracking him. Police say he was arrested with help from the Miami-Dade Police, the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- Illicit drone flights surge along US-Mexico border as smugglers hunt for soft spots
- Justices won't hear case of anti-gay marriage florist
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
- U.S. Supreme Court hands Richland florist's gay-wedding case back to Washington courts
The Associated Press has not identified a lawyer who can comment on Hubel’s behalf.