CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese court has overturned a death sentence against a young woman who says she killed her husband when he tried to rape her, a defense lawyer said late Tuesday.

The appeals court in Khartoum has replaced the death penalty with a five-year sentence, Al-Fateh Hussein, a lawyer for 19-year-old Noura Hussein, said.

He said the court also ordered that her family pay 337,000 Sudanese pounds ($18,700) in “blood money” to her late husband’s relatives.

A criminal court convicted Hussein of killing her husband and sentenced her to death in May, a year after the killing. The sentence sparked protests and an online campaign under the hashtag #JusticeForNoura. Amnesty International said Tuesday that over 400,000 people around the world had joined the campaign.

Hussein was forced into marriage by her parents three years ago and had initially fled her husband, refusing to consummate the marriage, according to another lawyer, Ahmed Sabair. He said the husband returned with relatives, who held Hussein down while he raped her. When they were alone the next day and he attempted to rape her again, she managed to grab a knife he had used to threaten her and stabbed him to death with it, he said.

That was on May 3 of last year, and Hussein has been in prison since then.

Sudan neither outlaws child marriage nor has laws penalizing marital rape.