KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Researchers have found the presence of risk factors for some chronic health problems to be higher in a sample of Alaska gillnetters than the general population.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the study by researchers at the University of Washington and the University of Alaska Fairbanks indicates that higher rates of hearing loss, musculoskeletal disorders and sleeping problems were found in the group of commercial fisherman in Cordova, Alaska.

According to the study, aspects of the job like exposure to noise, the physical demands on the upper body and long working hours can exacerbate these chronic conditions.

Researchers surveyed more than 600 commercial gillnetters before and during the 2015 salmon season. About 66 fishermen also participated in a pre-season survey and 38 participated in the mid-season survey.

