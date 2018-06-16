A North Carolina student has sued the university he once attended, saying he was treated unfairly when he got into a fight with the son of a major donor

The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina student has sued the university he once attended, saying he was treated unfairly when he got into a fight with the son of a major donor.

The Times-News of Burlington reports Samuel Shaw says in the lawuit filed in Alamance County Superior Court that the donor’s son, Spencer Schar, got a lighter suspension than he did. Schar is the son of Dwight and Martha Schar, who donated $12 million to the university in 2014.

The lawsuit says police determined Shaw acted in self-defense.

The university said it disputes the allegations and will defend itself in court.

Shaw is suing the university for breach of contract. He’s asking the court to restrict what the university can say about him to other schools, along with more than $25,000 in damages.

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

The Associated Press