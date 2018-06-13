Strong winds from Tropical Storm Bud are lashing the southern end of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, home to the popular beach resorts of Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Bud lashed the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, home to the popular beach resorts of Los Cabos, with heavy winds Thursday ahead of an expected landfall later in the day.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical storm-force winds had reached the peninsula even as Bud’s center was still about 85 miles (135 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds had eased to 45 mph (75 kph) as it moved over cooler waters, the center reported, a big drop from the 130 mph (210 kph) winds it had as a category 4 hurricane just two days earlier.

Bud was moving toward the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and further weakening was expected, but it was forecast to still be at tropical-storm strength when it reaches land later in the day.

In the middle of the storm’s projected path lie Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, which receive millions of international and domestic tourists each year.

The storm was then projected to cross over the Gulf of California as a tropical depression and make a second landfall on the Mexican mainland by Friday night.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Baja coast from Santa Fe to the state capital, La Paz.

The Baja California Sur state government said the ports of Los Cabos were closed to all watercraft beginning midday Wednesday, and classes were canceled at schools in Los Cabos and La Paz for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

The hurricane center said the storm could cause dangerous surf and bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to southern Baja California Sur and Sonora states on the mainland, threatening dangerous flash floods and landslides.