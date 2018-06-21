RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Two 14-year-olds have been killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro as violence and police efforts to contain it increase in the Brazilian city.

Nearly two years after it hosted the Summer Olympics, Rio is experiencing a wave of violence as drug traffickers fight for control of territory. President Michel Temer put the military in charge of security in the state earlier this year. Shootouts are common occurrences.

The NGO Rio de Paz says at least five other children or adolescents have been killed by stray bullets in Rio this year.

Marcos Vinicius da Silva was shot Wednesday during a police operation in the Mare favela complex. His friends and classmates protested his death Thursday. Guilherme Henrique Pereira Natal was also hit Wednesday by bullets from a passing car.