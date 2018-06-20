Parts of a drought-ridden South Texas city are submerged under flood waters after two days of storms dropped nearly 10 inches of rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Parts of a drought-ridden South Texas city are submerged under flood waters after two days of storms dropped nearly 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain.
National Weather Service meteorologist Penny Zabel in Corpus Christi said Wednesday that there have been no reports of injuries, but that several people have been rescued from their vehicles because of high water.
Zabel said more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain fell Tuesday and up to three more are possible before the storm moves on, probably Thursday morning.
She said the area had been in drought with just 4.77 inches (12 centimeters) of rainfall total for the year before the storms began Monday. She said flood watches and advisories are in effect.
