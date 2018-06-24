Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney.
That’s according to a person familiar to the matter, who said Monday’s interview is in preparation for a possible grand jury appearance. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
They said Daniels has also turned over documents in response to a subpoena concerning the $130,000 she was paid when she signed a confidentiality agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married. Trump has denied it.
She’s suing Trump and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.