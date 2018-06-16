Fire officials say at least 10 units have been destroyed by a fire at an apartment complex near Philadelphia

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Fire officials say at least 10 units have been destroyed by a fire at an apartment complex near Philadelphia.

WPVI reports that the blaze started before 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery Mills Apartments in Norristown.

The station said there were multiple reports of thick, black smoke rising from the location that could be seen for miles.

No injuries were immediately reported.