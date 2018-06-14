There was more mudslinging in the second debate between U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan and challenger Michael Grimm, who held the seat before resigning after pleading guilty to tax fraud in 2015
NEW YORK (AP) — There was more mudslinging in the second debate between U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan and challenger Michael Grimm, who held the seat before resigning after pleading guilty to tax fraud in 2015.
Donovan accused his Republican primary opponent on Thursday of lying to the community when he asked for their votes, then using that support to cut a “sweeter deal” with the Justice Department.
Grimm said he was running again because his opponent has been “sleeping on the job.”
The two sparred mostly on tactics as they stressed their support for the president’s agenda. Both were against legalizing marijuana and banning plastic bags.
The 11th Congressional District covers conservative Staten Island as well as parts of Brooklyn.
Trump endorsed Donovan in a tweet last month. The primary is June 26.