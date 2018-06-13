Campaign committees set up by Michigan judicial candidates might be able to ask for more than $100 from lawyers
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Campaign committees set up by Michigan judicial candidates might be able to ask for more than $100 from lawyers.
The Michigan Supreme Court says it’s considering whether to lift the $100 restriction. The court is accepting public comment on the proposal until Oct. 1.
Lawyers now can contribute more than $100 per judicial candidate, but they can’t be solicited for more than $100.
The change would bring Michigan’s Code of Judicial Conduct in line with policies in other states.
