PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency has been nominated for a top post at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The White House issued a statement Wednesday stating that Peter Gaynor has been nominated to be deputy administrator of FEMA. The nomination was among seven nominations sent to the U.S. Senate.

The deputy administrator reports directly to FEMA Administrator Brock Long.

Long said in a statement that Gaynor has a wealth of experience in emergency management, organizational change, planning and policy.

Gaynor was appointed to lead Rhode Island’s Emergency Management Agency in January 2015.

He advises the governor on emergency management policy and serves as the liaison between FEMA and local emergency management offices throughout Rhode Island.

Gaynor previously directed emergency management operations in Providence.