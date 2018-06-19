Republican state Rep. Jay Fant is dropping out of the Florida Attorney General's race to pursue another post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Jay Fant is dropping out of the Florida Attorney General’s race to pursue another post.

Fant announced Tuesday that he will apply for the opening of Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner, which is the state’s top banking regulator. Drew Brockspear, who has held the job for five years, is leaving that post June 30.

Fant said in a statement that the recent opening is more in line with his experience in banking, law and policymaking. He was chairman and CEO of Jacksonville’s First Guaranty Bank & Trust before it was seized by the FDIC in 2012 and later sold.

Other Republicans running for Attorney General are state Rep. Frank White and former judge Ashley Moody.

Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi is leaving office after the 2018 election due to term limits.