WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say black drivers in the state are still more likely to be searched during traffic stops than white drivers, but the gap is narrowing.

New numbers released this week show that 2.1 percent of black drivers were searched when pulled over by state troopers in 2017. That’s down from 2.5 percent the previous year. For white drivers, the rate fell from 0.88 percent to 0.78 percent.

Col. Matthew Birmingham, director of state police, said in a press release that the agency is making strides in addressing racial bias.

The agency says it stopped more than 64,000 vehicles in 2017, but searched only 565 drivers. More than 87 percent of the searches turned up contraband.