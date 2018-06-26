OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state troopers are investigating a death along Interstate 205 near the Highway 213 interchange in Oregon City.

KATU reports the death was reported at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have not released details about the person or what led up to the death.

Troopers closed I-205 northbound exit 10 to HWY 213 to conduct an investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.