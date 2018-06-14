Authorities say a crash on a major highway in central New Jersey has left one person dead and snarled traffic during the morning commute
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a crash on a major highway in central New Jersey has left one person dead and snarled traffic during the morning commute.
The crash on the northbound side of Route 440 in Perth Amboy was reported around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say it occurred on the ramp to State Street, causing the ramp’s closure.
That caused traffic to back up for in the area for several miles.
The name of the person killed in the crash was not released, and further details about the crash were not immediately available.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.