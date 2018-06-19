The Mississippi Department of Education says it doesn't have the ability to take action against a school district superintendent for not reporting a special education student's mistreatment
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Education says it doesn’t have the ability to take action against a school district superintendent for not reporting a special education student’s mistreatment.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi quotes department spokeswoman Patrice Guilfoyle as saying it lacks “jurisdiction to pursue licensure action” against Jackson County School District Superintendent Barry Amacker. She says that’s because the abuse happened before a law change went into effect.
In 2015, a law passed that allows Mississippi to punish superintendents who don’t report misconduct within 10 days of learning about it. Amacker admitted he failed to report the assault after video evidence was found. One video shows a special education teacher shoving a towel into a 14-year-old girl’s mouth. Another shows a then-bus driver sitting on and threatening to kill the child.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- 'Jeopardy!' winner could get prison for sneaking into emails
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com