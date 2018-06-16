Michigan's Energy Office is hosting a forum and panel discussions on electric vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Energy Office is hosting a forum and panel discussions on electric vehicles.
The event is scheduled Wednesday at the Michigan Agency for Energy in Lansing. It will include a ride-and-drive of several electric vehicle models and a workplace charging demonstration.
Panelists will talk about electric vehicle fleets and electric vehicle use by the public. Organizations also will share their experiences with electric vehicle fleets and charging.
The forum is sponsored by Midwest EVOLVE and Greater Lansing Area Clean Cities.
