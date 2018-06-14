St. Louis officials have approved hiring consultants to determine whether to lease the city's airport out to a private operator
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials have approved hiring consultants to determine whether to lease the city’s airport out to a private operator.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 2-1 Wednesday to look into privatizing the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Supporters see privatization as a chance for St. Louis to make money, but critics question transparency and conflicts of interest.
Comptroller Darlene Green gave the lone opposing vote. Green says a private entity would put bottom-line profit over public service. She says voters should approve any final decision to lease the airport.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
Mayor Lyda Krewson says it’s unclear whether there would be a final vote at the end of the exploration process, which could take up to three years.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com