ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis riverfront area near the Gateway Arch grounds is finally starting to rebound after five years of construction to renovate the tourist attraction.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Laclede’s Landing saw the number of restaurants and bars drop from 17 to seven during the construction, which ended in March. Investors are now planning and building apartments in the historic riverfront district that would attract an influx of residents.

Philadelphia-based Red Rocks Group is looking into purchasing two buildings in Laclede’s Landing. Red Rocks hopes to create 60 apartments and renovate street spaces for commercial use. The sale could close by the end of summer.

Advantes Development is building new lofts as part of a building renovation project in the area.

