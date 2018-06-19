Alaska wildlife officials have ordered a shutdown of sport fishing for king salmon in the Kenai River, citing low salmon numbers

The Peninsula Clarion reports the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is ending sport fishing from the river’s mouth to the outlet of Skilak Lake beginning Wednesday and lasting through the rest of June.

Officials plan to reopen the river in certain areas in July.

According to the department, about 2,100 salmon were recorded in the river as of Sunday.

The department projects the salmon run to fall below the escapement goal of 3,900 to 6,600 fish. The department is expecting the king run to be between 3,095 and 3,609 depending on the run’s timing.

