SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police investigating a possible attempted kidnapping of a young girl earlier this week say they’ve determined that no crime occurred.
A neighbor reported to police on Wednesday that a middle-aged Hispanic man wearing a green baseball cap was walking hand-in-hand with the 6-year-old child away from her apartment in west Sparks.
The neighbor yelled for the girl to come to her, and the man left the area.
Police issued a plea for help from the public and Secret Witness offered a reward.
But Sparks police said late Thursday the suspect contacted authorities and cooperated with investigators, who concluded there was no criminal intent and closed the case.