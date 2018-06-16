A bill designating a Hudson River span as "The Purple Hearts Veterans Memorial Bridge" has been approved by the New York state Legislature

The measure involving the Bear Mountain Bridge passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly and the Republican-led Senate earlier this week.

The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Bill Larkin, an Orange County Republican, and Assemblywoman Sandy Galef, a Westchester County Democrat.

Bear Mountain Bridge carries U.S. Routes 6 and 202 over the Hudson between the Rockland-Orange county lines on the west bank and the Westchester-Putnam county lines on the east bank.

The span is located a few miles south of New Windsor, home of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. Larkin, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, lives in neighboring Cornwall.

This bill now goes to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.