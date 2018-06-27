NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a mobile home in Nampa is a complete loss following a fire.
Nampa police tell KTVB that no one was in the home when the fire started Wednesday morning and there are no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- Democratic heavyweight loses in New York as Trump picks win VIEW
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/