Share story

By
The Associated Press

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a mobile home in Nampa is a complete loss following a fire.

Nampa police tell KTVB that no one was in the home when the fire started Wednesday morning and there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

The Associated Press