JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s warring parties have agreed to a permanent cease-fire to take effect in 72 hours.
South Sudan’s government confirms the deal was signed after face-to-face talks between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Sudan.
Sudan’s SUNA news agency says the agreement also calls for the opening of corridors for humanitarian aid, the release of prisoners and the withdrawal of forces.
The report says the agreement also calls on the African Union and East African regional bloc to provide forces to oversee the cease-fire.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- High court OKs Trump's travel ban, rejects Muslim bias claim WATCH
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
Tens of thousands have been killed in South Sudan’s five-year civil war, which has created Africa’s largest refugee crisis since the 1994 Rwandan genocide and left millions near famine.
Multiple attempts at peace deals have failed in the past.