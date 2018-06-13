Corn and soybean crops in South Dakota are looking in decent shape as they emerge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Corn and soybean crops in South Dakota are looking in decent shape as they emerge.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 89 percent of the corn crop and 90 percent of the soybean crop is rated fair or good.

The state’s spring wheat and winter wheat crops also are rated mostly fair to good.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 67 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 65 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.