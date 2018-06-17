A South Carolina gated community says it has changed its handling of nuisance alligators after a resident complained about a recent removal

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina gated community says it has changed its handling of nuisance alligators after a resident complained about a recent removal.

The Island Packet newspaper reports the state Department of Natural Resources issued a warning to Hilton Head Plantation about relocating alligators without a permit.

The community’s general manager, Peter Kristian, said neighborhood officials have been relocating alligators from resident’s pools, garages and yards for years. He said officials didn’t realize a permit was needed and are halting removals.

A resident said she called state officials after seeing a security guard remove an alligator on Thursday and hang it out the window of a vehicle.

Kristian said neighborhood security handled alligators itself to avoid them being euthanized by trappers or authorities. He said security previously removed multiple alligators per day during mating season.