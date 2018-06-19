In Charleston, South Carolina, once a key slave trading port, the City Council has voted to apologize for slavery.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — In Charleston, South Carolina, once a key slave trading port, the City Council has voted to apologize for slavery.

By voice vote, the Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution denouncing slavery, promising tolerance in the future and proposing an office of racial reconciliation.

The vote coincided with “Juneteenth,” a celebration of the end of slavery, and came just two days after the third anniversary of a racist attack by a white man killed nine black members of a Charleston church.

In expressing support, Councilman William Dudley Gregorie compared slavery with the federal immigration policy that has resulted in children being separated from their families.

Councilmen Harry Joseph Griffin and Perry Waring expressed opposition to the resolution. Both said the city needs to focus on economic development.

