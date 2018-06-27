SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The son of former NBA star Danny Ainge has won the Republican primary for a county commission seat in Utah County.
Tanner Ainge told The Daily Herald in Provo his opponent, Tom Sakievich, called him Tuesday night to concede when Ainge was leading with about 70 percent of the vote. Results won’t be final for about two weeks.
Ainge will be the heavy favorite in November for the commission seat that drew no Democratic challengers.
His only opponent in the bid to replace Utah County Commissioner Greg Graves will be a third-party candidate, Teri McCabe of United Utah.
Ainge lost last a congressional contest last year in a three-way race to replace former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz.
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com