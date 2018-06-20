The son of a former northwestern Indiana township trustee has received no additional jail time for his role in his mother's federal public corruption case

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Hunter of Chicago apologized Tuesday in federal court in Hammond. He was sentenced to a year of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the Calumet Township Trustee’s office. He’s already served five months in jail.

Ex-trustee Mary Elgin was sentenced in May to just over a year in prison for forcing her employees to donate time and money to her re-election campaigns. She and her son pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges.

Elgin was trustee from 2003 until 2014. Federal prosecutors in 2014 charged Elgin and three others, including Hunter, who had led the township’s information systems and technology office.