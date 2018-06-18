Some trails in Oregon's Willamette National Forest remain closed due to damage from a wildfire that ripped through the area last year

IDAHHA, Ore. (AP) — Some trails in Oregon’s Willamette National Forest remain closed due to damage from a wildfire that ripped through the area last year.

The Register-Guard reports the Whitewater Trail into the Jefferson Park area remains closed. Other trails, including some in the Fall Creek area near Eugene, also are closed because of the blaze.

Crews will work throughout the summer to clear trees and mend trails.

Willamette National Forest trail manager Brad Peterson says the fire burned more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) of forestland in the Cascades. The fire burned just under 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) of trail near Jefferson Park. Trails damaged by the fire include a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail, which has since reopened.

Willamette National Forest officials say repairing the trails will cost $73,500.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com