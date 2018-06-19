The Louisiana House has gotten off to a slow start in the latest special session on taxes, with no votes on tax bills and a rehashed debate over budget issues from prior sessions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has gotten off to a slow start in the latest special session on taxes, with no votes on tax bills and a rehashed debate over budget issues from prior sessions.
The House Ways and Means Committee reviewed sales tax proposals Tuesday, an exercise Republican Rep. Kenny Havard called “a big waste of time” without votes. The House Appropriations Committee reviewed the budget, questioning if previously approved spending plans are the best use of available money.
Lawmakers passed a budget starting July 1 that needs $500 million to be fully financed. Gov. John Bel Edwards called lawmakers into a 10-day session, asking them to renew half of an expiring 1 percent sales tax to close the gap.
The first tax votes are expected Wednesday, the session’s third day.
