SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls will soon unleash a new opponent in the fight against the destructive emerald ash borer.

The city will release wasps to combat the spread of the beetle that is expected to destroy more than 80,000 trees in Sioux Falls in the next decade. The emerald ash borer was discovered in the city last month.

The Argus Leader reports South Dakota agriculture entomologist John Ball says the wasps prey on borers by laying eggs inside the beetles which die when the eggs are hatched.

The wasps will be provided by the U.S. Forest Service. Ball says the parasitoid species of wasps pose no threat to humans.

