Sioux Falls will soon unleash a new opponent in the fight against the destructive emerald ash borer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls will soon unleash a new opponent in the fight against the destructive emerald ash borer.
The city will release wasps to combat the spread of the beetle that is expected to destroy more than 80,000 trees in Sioux Falls in the next decade. The emerald ash borer was discovered in the city last month.
The Argus Leader reports South Dakota agriculture entomologist John Ball says the wasps prey on borers by laying eggs inside the beetles which die when the eggs are hatched.
The wasps will be provided by the U.S. Forest Service. Ball says the parasitoid species of wasps pose no threat to humans.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- What separation from parents does to children: 'The effect is catastrophic'
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com