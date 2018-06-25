EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A new law that takes effect July 1 has sparked debate in Eugene over smaller dwellings on existing home lots.

The Register-Guard reports the law requires most Oregon cities and counties to allow at least one dwelling unit for each detached home in areas zoned for single-family structures, “subject to reasonable local regulations relating to siting and design.”

The battle over so-called accessory dwelling units pits homeowners against affordable-housing advocates.

Affordable-housing advocates view the smaller homes and additions to existing homes as a way to provide lower-cost dwellings in a city that is struggling with fast-rising rents and home prices. Eugene city planners also like the idea of putting additional dwellings on existing lots as a way to provide more housing within the city’s existing boundaries.

But neighborhood associations worry about the impacts of squeezing more homes in established neighborhoods.

___

