JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report an outbreak of norovirus on a cruise ship in Alaska.
KTOO public media reports 73 people have reported getting sick on the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam.
The ship, which is carrying more than 2,000 passengers and crew, was in Juneau on Friday. The ship is expected to make additional stops in Alaska before returning to Seattle on July 2.
Norovirus is highly contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea usually a day or two after exposure. Most people fully recover within a few days.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Melania Trump dons 'I really don't care, do u?' jacket
- Trump to propose reorganizing the government, targeting safety net programs
- Commentary | What’s behind Melania Trump’s ‘I really don’t care, do u’ jacket?
- Crying Honduran girl on cover of Time was not separated from her mother
- Koko, beloved gorilla who learned to use sign language, has died
The U.S. Forest Service monitors reports of outbreaks on cruise ships so it can take steps to bolster sanitation.
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org